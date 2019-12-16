This is coming through after her recent conventional single "Enthroned" which captivated the waves.
After dishing out her captivating record ‘CKG‘ (Covenant Keeping God), the professional Engineer Anietie wastes no time to serve another massive hit; and this time she brings us back in touch with root reggae.
Feel the beat, experience the groove, immerse yourself in this flavor, and let the music usher you to streams of refreshing.
‘Find You‘ is her third official single for the year, and it was produced by the highly talented iChek.
Stream & Download Here:
https://fanlink.to/FINDYOU_Anietie
Credit:
Keyboards – @iChek
Bass - @brume_franklyn
Drums - @osadolojohn_artist
Sax - @jerryomole
Trumpet - @kwitee
Soprano - @ogonodirachel
Alto - @theadejumoke
Tenor - LanreAwosika
Guitar - @iamdavidubani
CONNECT WITH ANIETIE BATURE
Twitter/Instagram: @AnietieBature
YouTube/Facebook: Anietie Bature
This is a featured post.