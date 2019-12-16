This is coming through after her recent conventional single "Enthroned" which captivated the waves.

After dishing out her captivating record ‘CKG‘ (Covenant Keeping God), the professional Engineer Anietie wastes no time to serve another massive hit; and this time she brings us back in touch with root reggae.

Feel the beat, experience the groove, immerse yourself in this flavor, and let the music ‪usher‬ you to streams of refreshing.

‘Find You‘ is her third official single for the year, and it was produced by the highly talented iChek.

Stream & Download Here:

https://fanlink.to/FINDYOU_Anietie

Credit:

Keyboards – @iChek

Bass - @brume_franklyn

Drums - @osadolojohn_artist

Sax - @jerryomole

Trumpet - @kwitee

Soprano - @ogonodirachel

Alto - @theadejumoke

Tenor - LanreAwosika

Guitar - @iamdavidubani

