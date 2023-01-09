ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Adeayo Adebiyi

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Tanzanian President late John Magufuli, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and a host of many others would be honored at the African Heritage Concert and Awards which is slated for April 1, 2023, in Kigali, the capital of the Republic of Rwanda.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

According to the organizers, the event, is intended to celebrate and honor personalities of African heritage who have distinguished themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe. This, the organizers says have become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The African Heritage Awards and Concert will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements made Africans, including those residing in diaspora in Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment/Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation.

Aside bestowing international prestige and recognition, the award will focus on the critical importance of culture and leadership, which the organizers believe lies at the core of any shared advancement of socioeconomic and political development in Africa.

The Award will also cast a spotlight on individuals who, under challenging circumstances, have empowered their people and impacted their sphere of influence to pave the way for sustainable and equitable development.

Bearing in mind that Africa is root to a plethora of people all over the world who continue to thrive and evolve despite the many issues and challenges stemming from stereotypes, the organizers strongly affirm that the event will contribute immensely to changing the global perception of Africans, and also spur the needed critical mass for the attainment of cultural evolution and revolution in sustainable development.

The highpoint of the event will include creative performances from some African best and presentation of awards to diligently selected individuals who have made remarkable impact to humanity. It will feature presentations by notable persons and leaders, Award conferment, performances by musicians, comedians and poets, and a Party to cap it off.

The choice of the cosmopolitan city of Kigali to play host to the maiden edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards, the organizers say, was premised on the many successes of Rwanda as a Country that has now elevated her, in many respects, as the pride and face of Africa.

At the core of the Afri-Heritage event is the agenda to counter stereotypes by creating a new African narrative; galvanizing and showcasing the true African heritage and recognizing outstanding achievements by Africans. The event is also expected to Promote cultural exchanges and peer review activities; Build multi-stakeholder engagement in community participation; Harness cultural, political and developmental ideas; Foster partnerships and international support for development; Showcase Africa's prospects and potentials.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Burna Boy

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert