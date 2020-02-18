‘Boss B*tch’ by Doja Cat

Doja Cat is guaranteed to set any club on fire with this energetic track titled ‘Boss B*tch’, a soundtrack for the Warner Bros DC Movie ‘Birds Of Prey’.

With so much confidence oozed by Doja, you can’t help but like this infectious party starter tune from Doja Cat. She goes hard on this one, a not-your-everyday feminine-powered track.

‘Boss B*tch’ definitely is one to make you come alive if you’re in a neutral or bad mood.

This is a type of jam for the hippy and trendy, as it’s sure to get you moving your feet in no time. That’s a promise. Listen here

The Antisocial Movement - ‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch

Hooked at first listen, a perfect description of Roddy Ricch’s music.

Listening to a trap-like song - ‘The Box’ would make you reach out for your Shazam app to get the song’s details. Needless to say you’d become an instant fan, and even more so after discovering he’s got an album titled “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”.

Ricch has also worked with the likes of Future, Young Thug, Meek Mill and the late Nipsey Hussle, so you know he’s a BIG deal.

Roddy doesn’t just rap out of thin air, he tells stories with his music as every rapper and Hip-Hop artist of calibre should. With strong rap lovers in Nigeria, it’s more than safe to say the 21-year-old Compton native has found a home in Nigeria’s Hip-Hop music space.

Bump to Roddy Ricch’s music here

´So messed up´ by La Lana

La Lana is your typical pop artist giving you that Ariana Grande type of feeling, which suggests that fans of Ariana and her likes whom are mostly Nigerian female music lovers and not surprisingly male folks would be accepting of this tune from La Lana

Good vibe jams to add to your playlist

‘So messed up’ is one of the tunes you can bump to in the background when driving or having a convo with your lady in your ride on a sunny day or just lying down in bed on a lazy Saturday morning. Asides being somewhat catchy, the storyline around the song is one that’s relatable, having a relationship-theme to it.

Check out La Lana’s ‘’So Messed Up’ here

