Two months after Ella did the cover of Davido’s ‘Blow My Mind’, Good Girl LA has done her version.

The singer shared a video of herself doing the cover of ‘Blow My Mind’ during a performance. The video was shared on Good Girl LA’s Twitter handle with the caption: “I hardly do covers but when I sing a Davido song, it’s on!”

ALSO READ: BBNaija’s Ella's cover of ‘Blow my mind’ leaves Davido speechless

She has since been getting positive responses from followers and fans, who liked her rendition of the song.

On August 15, 2019, Ella shared a video of herself doing a cover of the song via her Instagram account. The post got Davido commenting on the performance with the fire emojis and a repost of the video.

The one minute long cover of Davido and Chris Brown’s song, ‘Blow my mind’ by Ella got fans talking aside leaving Davido speechless.

The reality TV star rendered the song in her way adding ad-libs and more to the second verse, which was taken by Chris Brown.

‘Blow My Mind’ is the first song that had Davido and Brown working together. The music acts have gone ahead to work together on a couple of songs with Davido hinting that he will be releasing a joint album with the American music star.

The video to the song has almost 30 million views on YouTube.