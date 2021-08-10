International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, has revealed many of the artists set to perform at Global Citizen Live events in Lagos, Nigeria as well as festivals in Paris, France and New York City, USA on September 25.

Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest - climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu: “Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”

Renowned Afrobeat singer-songwriter and activist Femi Kuti will perform alongside his hugely talented son Made Kuti, as well as superstar acts Davido and Tiwa Savage, at the show, which will be filmed in advance with a fully vaccinated audience.

“I am honored to help bring Global Citizen Live to Lagos, as we lift the voices of Africans everywhere. But what is taking place on the continent right now is a tragedy. There is no reason that 1% of Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID while countries talk of booster shots. The G7 urgently needs to donate at least 1 billion doses by September. It’s time for our leaders to lead and act,” charged Femi Kuti.

At the New York City event, Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy will share the stage with music stars Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes while Beninese songstress and four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo will be performing at the Paris event alongside Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Christine and The Queens, and the Black Eyed Peas.

These events, which are components of a once-in-a-generation 24-hour worldwide event on September 25, coincide with the UN General Assembly in September before the G20 Meeting (October) and COP26 Meeting (November) with focus on interconnected issues—vaccine equity, climate change, and famine. Broadcast and streaming partners include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, YouTube, TIME, and Twitter.

Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver by September: 1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org; 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries; meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine.

Pulse Nigeria

“As we humans spend billions of dollars in search of newer worlds in outer space, Global Citizen Live brings us back down to earth by reminding the global community that charity should begin at home and we must preserve our earth and be our brothers' and sisters' keepers. We owe it to ourselves and generations yet unborn. Space can wait!” - Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Minister of Nigeria.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: "As wealthy countries are well on their way to reopening and returning to normal life, we now face a two-track pandemic of haves and have-nots. Over 75% of the more than 4 billion doses administered to date have occurred in just 10 countries while only 1% of people in low-income countries have received a dose. We cannot disregard this gross inequity or become complacent.

"This remains a global crisis, with emerging variants emanating from under vaccinated parts of the world continuing to threaten everyone's lives and livelihoods. It will only end with global equitable access to vaccines and other life-saving medical supplies.

"That's why I am pleased to support Global Citizen Live and join Global Citizen in their calls to public and private leaders to share the doses, financing, knowledge, technology, and political solidarity needed to end this pandemic.”

A part of Global Citizen’s overarching Recovery Plan for the World, Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Access Bank in Nigeria, alongside global partners, Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners WW International, and Worldwide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctznafrica on Facebook and Twitter and @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN:

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity.

We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.