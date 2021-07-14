Global Citizen Live announced: 24 hour live broadcast with events & performances filmed across 6 continents on September 25

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, has announced Global Citizen Live—a 24-hour Live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change.

The 24-hour live broadcast event will feature artists, activists, and world leaders taking the stage at iconic locations across the globe, including: live events in Central Park in New York City, and the Champ de Mars in Paris; live-crosses from London, and Los Angeles; and performances and hosted segments from Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul and Sydney. Additional locations and location-specific details will be announced in August.

Artists and entertainers participating in the global broadcast special include: Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Femi Kuti, Tiwa Savage appearing alongside Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lorde, Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, Usher, and more to be announced.

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Global Goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty and more than 40 million to the brink of starvation. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets.

"We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity - it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.” - Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen.

“As we humans spend billions of dollars in search of newer worlds in outer space, Global Citizen Live brings us back down to earth by reminding the global community that charity should begin at home and we must preserve our earth and be our brothers' and sisters' keepers. We owe it to ourselves and generations yet unborn. Space can wait!” - Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Minister of Nigeria.

“I am very excited to perform at the Global Citizen Live concert this year. The timing for this call for unity couldn’t be more important,” said Angelique Kidjo. “There is an urgent need for us to work together across the globe and take action to protect our planet. Mother nature has a way of warning us. We need each other now.” - Angelique Kidjo.

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s overarching Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery.

Ahead of October’s G20 Summit, and COP26, the Global Citizen Live campaign will call on world leaders, major corporations and foundations to defend the planet and defeat poverty by:

Helping end the pandemic by donating at least 1 billion doses to those most in need by September.

Reverting the Hunger Crisis affecting 41 million people on the brink of starvation by contributing at least $6 billion to famine relief efforts and the urgent provision of millions of meals.

Resuming education by getting 4.5 million kids most in need back to learning by contributing $400M towards education.

Combating catastrophic climate change by getting the world’s largest companies to join the Race to Zero this year, contribute to saving and restoring billions of trees, commit to becoming carbon neutral and developing verified science-based targets to reach net zero emissions, in line with The Paris Agreement — a global effort launched in 2015 that calls for immediate action to prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

Driving an Equitable Recovery for All through mobilizing $250M to support Covid-19 response efforts.

Global Citizen Live and the organization’s Recovery Plan for the World are supported by a coalition of many of the world’s leading corporations including its Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Verizon, and campaign partner WW International, who will work together to engage support from the 8private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives. Access Bank, will also support the Global Citizen Live campaign as a partner in Nigeria.

For the past decade, Global Citizen has championed the most pressing social and environmental issues and joined the fight to end COVID-19, most recently with VAX Live: The Concert To Reunite The World in May, which mobilized more than 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and $302 million to the ACT-Accelerator for equitable health access to countries most in need. Since March 2020, Global Citizen has mobilized $2 billion in cash grants to fund global pandemic relief efforts, and over 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.