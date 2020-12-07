On December 4, 2020, Nigerian singer, Givens released his 6-track EP about a love story gone sour. It's titled, 'Why Do W Fall?'

The project is a palindromic examination of the Nigerian millennial/Gen Z affair with love. Sometimes, it's sweet. But it usually ends in tears. The EP opens up to the chance encounter between Givens and the faceless female of interest. Interestingly, the R&B track is titled, 'Small Talk.'

'In Love' is where the feelings got caught on an Afro-pop track. Givens sings about how days relate to longing and emotions in love. 'For Lies' is the most important track on this EP. Featuring Smo Spencer, Givens repeatedly repeat a truth, "You fell in love for lies..."

While a lot of people think the fall in love for the right reasons, they fall in love because they prefer the lies to the truth - despite subconsciously knowing that the lie isn't the truth. Nonetheless, Givens seems vindictive and stoic. He's not sympathetic for the faceless girl's heartbreak.

Instead he rubs it in and repeatedly sings, "Now you're hurting because you fell in love for lies..."

Spencer's story illuminates the unfairness of it all. Interestingly, it feels like this track was recorded before the idea for this EP was formed. As much as it fits the narrative, Givens' persona on the track is vindictive - he seems like a Yoruba demon.

Soul track, 'Out of Love' documents aftermath of the break-up as the woman has moved on into another relationship. The songwriting here needs more clarity though. 'Apart' sees Givens accept the end of the relationship on an Alternative Rock song. Those guitar chords though...

The EP ends with Givens questioning why we fall in love. It is a valid question which is quite rhetorical. This EP excels on the diversity of Givens' sound.

While the EP feels like a concept EP with songs crafted specifically for that purpose, it sometimes feels like that concept was an afterthought to already existing songs. Nonetheless, kudos to Givens. He's still growing, but this is a step in the right direction.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.2 - Victory