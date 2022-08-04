Speaking on the new project, Ginuis reveals that the album is curated for listerners enjoyment. 'Her Notions Since ‘97' will bring a perfect blend of success, love, happiness, and the free spirited essence associated with her music.
Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th
Ginuis showcased her phenomenal talent with her debut album 'How It Feels' which she released in 2021. With her sophomore album 'Her Notions Since ‘97' , she intends to offer listeners an exclusive peek into her broad talent.
To achieve the perfect balance, Ginius elects to have a mixture of Amapiano, Highlife, Pop, R&B, and HIP Hop which she incorporates into her unique Afrobeats sound.
The majority of the instrumentation on this project was done by Ginius herself, with only three of the eight songs on the project ('Consistency', 'Melody', and 'Real Ones') produced by Joker Nharnah.
Guest appearances on the album include the talented U.K Afro Swing artist Kvngs and rising Ghanaian singer Darkua.
'Her Notions Since ‘97' will be released to streaming platforms August 12th, 2022 and listeners will get to experience the Ginius behind the song.
