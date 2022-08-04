RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ginuis showcased her phenomenal talent with her debut album 'How It Feels' which she released in 2021. With her sophomore album 'Her Notions Since ‘97' , she intends to offer listeners an exclusive peek into her broad talent.

Ginius
Ginius

Speaking on the new project, Ginuis reveals that the album is curated for listerners enjoyment. 'Her Notions Since ‘97' will bring a perfect blend of success, love, happiness, and the free spirited essence associated with her music.

Recommended articles

To achieve the perfect balance, Ginius elects to have a mixture of Amapiano, Highlife, Pop, R&B, and HIP Hop which she incorporates into her unique Afrobeats sound.

The majority of the instrumentation on this project was done by Ginius herself, with only three of the eight songs on the project ('Consistency', 'Melody', and 'Real Ones') produced by Joker Nharnah.

Guest appearances on the album include the talented U.K Afro Swing artist Kvngs and rising Ghanaian singer Darkua.

'HER NOTIONS SINCE ‘97' Album Art
'HER NOTIONS SINCE ‘97' Album Art Pulse Nigeria

'Her Notions Since ‘97' will be released to streaming platforms August 12th, 2022 and listeners will get to experience the Ginius behind the song.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Charly Boy makes u-turn, says his marriage is not about to crash

Burna Boy continues upward momentum on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy continues upward momentum on Billboard Charts

Shopé releases impressive new EP ‘Things We Say’

Shopé releases impressive new EP ‘Things We Say’

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting a baby

Wendy Williams is not married

Wendy Williams is not married

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

Trending

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

Omah Lay, Justin Bieber

'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals