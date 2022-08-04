Fast-rising music star Ginius set to release sophomore album 'Her Notions since '97' on August 12th

To achieve the perfect balance, Ginius elects to have a mixture of Amapiano, Highlife, Pop, R&B, and HIP Hop which she incorporates into her unique Afrobeats sound.

The majority of the instrumentation on this project was done by Ginius herself, with only three of the eight songs on the project ('Consistency', 'Melody', and 'Real Ones') produced by Joker Nharnah.

Guest appearances on the album include the talented U.K Afro Swing artist Kvngs and rising Ghanaian singer Darkua.

Pulse Nigeria