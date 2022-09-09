Artist: Kidi
Ghanaian sensation Kidi drops new single 'Champagne'
Ghanaian Pop sensation Kidi has released a new single titled 'Champagne'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Champagne
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: Telz, Kidi
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: None
Label: Lynx Entertainment, MadeinENY, EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Kidi is one of the Pop stars whose talent is defining the Ghanaian music industry. The superstar has released a new single called 'Champagne' which is a feel good song for listeners who desires a good time.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng