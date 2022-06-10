RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie releases new single 'Something'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has released a new single she calls 'Something.' The single was released on Friday 10th June, 2022 and it's one of the singles off her hugely anticipated second EP.

Gyakie - Something Song Art
Gyakie - Something Song Art

Artist: Gyakie

Recommended articles

Song Title: Something

Genre: Afropop, Afrobeats

Date of Release: June 10th, 2022

Producer: P.Prime

Song Art:

Gyakie - Something Song Art
Gyakie - Something Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 08 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Sony Music Entertainment West Africa Limited, under exclusive license from Jackline Acheampong (FLIP THE MUSIC)

Details/Takeaway: Gyakie trilled audience with her vocals and melodic prowess in 'Forever' and this new single is another soothing rendition from the fast-rising Ghanaian artist.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oxlade drops new single 'KU LO SA' for A Colors Show

Oxlade drops new single 'KU LO SA' for A Colors Show

Ladipoe drops new single 'Big Energy'

Ladipoe drops new single 'Big Energy'

Gyakie releases new single 'Something'

Gyakie releases new single 'Something'

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Legalize'

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Legalize'

'Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings' - Yul Edochie

'Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings' - Yul Edochie

Kaptain releases debut album titled 'Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt'

Kaptain releases debut album titled 'Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt'

BBNaija Reunion: I walked into you and a girl in Dubai - Liquorose to Emmanuel

BBNaija Reunion: I walked into you and a girl in Dubai - Liquorose to Emmanuel

Keep the beat going with Audiomack Africa

Keep the beat going with Audiomack Africa

Williams Uchemba says he'll rather spend 8 hours getting PVC than another 8 years of misery

Williams Uchemba says he'll rather spend 8 hours getting PVC than another 8 years of misery

Trending

An outsider's view of how Kizz Daniel went from industry pariah to having Nigerian parents in a chokehold [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Kizz Daniel (Audiomack)

''We don't need international collaborations" - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim

Kizz Daniel (Audiomack)

God's timing's the best, the album is not - Naira Marley's (GTTB) review [Pulse Album Review]

NAIRA MARLEY - GTTB ALBUM ART

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber (TheRhythm)