Artist: Gyakie
Gyakie releases new single 'Something'
Talented Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has released a new single she calls 'Something.' The single was released on Friday 10th June, 2022 and it's one of the singles off her hugely anticipated second EP.
Song Title: Something
Genre: Afropop, Afrobeats
Date of Release: June 10th, 2022
Producer: P.Prime
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 08 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Sony Music Entertainment West Africa Limited, under exclusive license from Jackline Acheampong (FLIP THE MUSIC)
Details/Takeaway: Gyakie trilled audience with her vocals and melodic prowess in 'Forever' and this new single is another soothing rendition from the fast-rising Ghanaian artist.
