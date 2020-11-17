Nyornuwofia Agorsor better known 'Agorsor' is a quite gifted, hard working and multi talented painter/musician (Vocalist, instrumentalist, songwriter, composer and a fitter performer).

Ghanaian Painter/Musician, Agorsor, releases 'Hugadem' album; shares stunning photos

https://instagram.com/nyornuwofia?igshid=5lzvx4eu7zht

Her natural beauty, the originality in her sounds with the true messages her music stands and carries kept some die hard music lovers stating 'This is another fela in woman body'.

Her project “Hugadem’ album’ debut No.1 on Nigeria iTunes top chart, No.1 on Ghana chart and No.2 on Nigeria single chart with “I Am Not Talking To You” off the album: Go check it out on iTunes and purchase and a copy “Agorsor – Hugadem” let’s support her hit a global chart or use the link below to listen – https://viralpremiere.fanlink.to/dXpA

Across social media. follow her art studio & music page below and be a subscriber to her YouTube channel below to watch and see more of Agorsor's.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/agorsorband

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AgorsorR

Art studio: https://instagram.com/nyornuwofia?igshid=5lzvx4eu7zht

Facebook: https://facebook.com/agorsorband/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUG1bfouj_25aAykTvQPK1g

She's really going great.

Follow her ️let's support her bring home Grammy.

