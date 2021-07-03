The Pan-African musician who is passionate about entrepreneurship and corporate business education composed the song with the hope of entreating the youth to explore more as far as education is concerned.
Marvelcoin drops new song titled 'Pan African Dream'
Ghanaian-British rapper Marvelcoin has released a song titled 'Pan African Dream'.
Recommended articles
Kobbi Appiagyei, as the musician is known in real life, on the song, expressed his concern about African leaders looting public funds.
The artist expressed his concern about African leaders looting public funds which should have been used to #FixTheCountry.
The song produced by Boger comes at a time some Africans have accused their leaders of corruption, misappropriation of funds, among others.
Listen to the song below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng