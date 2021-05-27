GetInTheMixDanceChallenge - All you need to know

This challenge was set up to mark the #InternationalDanceDay, a day that commemorates dancers & dance lovers all over the world. From legwork to zanku, to shoki to shaku shaku, we are doing it in high spirits. 💃🕺

Now, here is the real gist. The challenge which is currently in Week 4 will run till the end of Week 5, Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Can you top the best dancers in Nigeria? Can you do it better than those with the dance moves? Only one challenge can prove it. Bring your dancing A-game to the table and WIN BIG.

You can do this solo or as a team of friends or family.

Here is how to participate:

• Download the Get in the Mix soundtrack via the link in our instagram bio

• Do a 30 seconds video recreating the dance mix in the video

• Upload your video on your feed, reels or IGTV and use the hashtag #GetInTheMixDanceChallenge #BetterTogether #AGoodMix, #FanIceVanillaChocolate. Tag and follow the brand pages @Faniceng and @fanmilknigeria

• Every week; @faniceng would select 10 entries with the highest engagement and repost on the brand page.

Winners will be selected based on the number of engagements (views and likes) they receive on their post on @faniceng page. The cash prize of N100,000 and N50,000 will be rewarded to the first and second winning teams respectively.

Think you can handle this? Then Get in the mix!