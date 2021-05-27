RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

GetInTheMixDanceChallenge - All you need to know

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Dancing is so much fun especially when a reward is attached to it 😉. How does N50,000 and N100,000 rewards weekly sound?

GetInTheMixDanceChallenge - All you need to know

For the past 3 weeks and counting, FanIce has been hosting the #Getinthemixdancechallenge.

Recommended articles

This challenge was set up to mark the #InternationalDanceDay, a day that commemorates dancers & dance lovers all over the world. From legwork to zanku, to shoki to shaku shaku, we are doing it in high spirits. 💃🕺

Now, here is the real gist. The challenge which is currently in Week 4 will run till the end of Week 5, Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Can you top the best dancers in Nigeria? Can you do it better than those with the dance moves? Only one challenge can prove it. Bring your dancing A-game to the table and WIN BIG.

You can do this solo or as a team of friends or family.

Here is how to participate:

• Download the Get in the Mix soundtrack via the link in our instagram bio

• Do a 30 seconds video recreating the dance mix in the video

• Upload your video on your feed, reels or IGTV and use the hashtag #GetInTheMixDanceChallenge #BetterTogether #AGoodMix, #FanIceVanillaChocolate. Tag and follow the brand pages @Faniceng and @fanmilknigeria

• Every week; @faniceng would select 10 entries with the highest engagement and repost on the brand page.

Winners will be selected based on the number of engagements (views and likes) they receive on their post on @faniceng page. The cash prize of N100,000 and N50,000 will be rewarded to the first and second winning teams respectively.

Think you can handle this? Then Get in the mix!

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with