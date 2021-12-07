Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

You can be assured of an exciting event with games, celebrity appearances and performances from Mayorkun, DJ Kaywise, Ruga and Pepsi ambassador DJ Xclusive as Infinix celebrates with fans and well-wishers of the brand. It would be a fun time celebrating the achievements of the brand this past year, successful campaigns and empowerments for consumers, and treating everyone to a good time for a year well spent.

Come in for the party looking your best because there would be a reward for the best-dressed guest. You should also come with your dancing shoes and be ready for your voice to crack because you will dance and sing with musical performances from your favourite artistes and all kinds of gifts will be up for grabs. You can sign up with this link if you have a dance crew for a chance to join the dance competition to win 100k on the spot.

It’s holding on the 10th of December, 2021, with your faves lined up to thrill you at the #InfinixFansParty, so come ready! There’s a free vendor stand for all that are interested. To get access to this free provision, simply sign up with this link. Remember to sign up with this link for your party invite, mark your calendars and warm up for a thrilling experience.

