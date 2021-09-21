Get Ready for a New Dawn at the Olojo Festival 2021

His Majesty, Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II has announced the commencement of Odún Olójó, the festival of the first dawn and first creation, The day of Olódùmarè from the 25th to the 27th of September 2021, at Ile-Ife, the spiritual home of the Yoruba race.
N990,000 giveaway has also been activated.
Olojo festival is the mother of all cultural festivals created to celebrate the creation of the first day. It is filled with elaborate displays of vibrant cultural performances as well as sacred & colorful rituals.
His Majesty, Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II describes Olojo as the celebration of God Almighty. He calls it the way of Yoruba culture, tradition, and heritage. He believes that the Olojo Festival is a celebration for Africans all over the world, not only the people of Ife, Osun State.
This year, the sum of N990,000 cash prize will be given to 99 lucky people who partake in the #MyOlojoMoment giveaway on social media. All you have to do is;
Make a "video" or "text post" about an experience, prayer, or supplication you were blessed with by Almighty God.
Post it using the following #MyOlojoMoment and #OlojoFestival2021 and tag @olojofestival
You can stream #OlojoFestival2021 live on YouTube.
