In the last hour, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy’s breakdown of his hit, ‘Anybody’ has debuted on Genius’ YouTube page.

The show Burna Boy appears on is called Verified, Genius’ flagship series which has featured some of the brightest American acts to verbally annotate their lyrics or tell bits of their story. Some of these acts are Blueface, Michael Dapaah, Logic, Billie Eilish, Lil Xan, Trippie Redd and so forth.

During his 4-minute session on Verified, Burna Boy fully broke down the lyrics to ‘Anybody,’ and particularly told Genius that, “I care about who you (people) are. If it’s positive energy, it’s positive energy. It doesn’t really matter what you’re saying. Coming to America, I realized, it’s just entertainment.”

This relates to what P2J-produced ‘Anybody,’ an anthem of reassurance and defiance is all about. Burna Boy also told Genius that his music inspired by his environment, any environment he finds himself, cultures, life and death.

This comes after the singer did a Boomplay-sponsored listening party for his critically-acclaimed album, African Giant in Lagos on August 22, 2019.

You can watch the 'Verified' session below;