Artist: General Pype
Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'
Celebrated Afro-Dancehall artist General Pype makes comeback with a new single titled 'Mine Only'.
Song Title: Mine Only
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: Yo Izy!
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 01 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Obalende Records
Details/Takeaway: This energetic, passion-filled, new single will resonate with all lovers of love, reminiscing about the impact of love in a melody mesh you can vibe to. The lingering phrase “Every Rose is a flower but not every flower is a Rose “ so what is mine is MINE ONLY" that resonates throughout this tune, encompasses the essence of this Afro-reggae artist who compliments hip-hop, and rock-pop and R&B into the riddims of reggae and dancehall.
