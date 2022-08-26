Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'

Details/Takeaway: This energetic, passion-filled, new single will resonate with all lovers of love, reminiscing about the impact of love in a melody mesh you can vibe to. The lingering phrase “Every Rose is a flower but not every flower is a Rose “ so what is mine is MINE ONLY" that resonates throughout this tune, encompasses the essence of this Afro-reggae artist who compliments hip-hop, and rock-pop and R&B into the riddims of reggae and dancehall.