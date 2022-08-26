RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Celebrated Afro-Dancehall artist General Pype makes comeback with a new single titled 'Mine Only'.

General Pype
General Pype

Artist: General Pype

Song Title: Mine Only

Genre: Dancehall

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: Yo Izy!

Song Art:

General Pype - Mine Only
General Pype - Mine Only Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 01 Seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Obalende Records

Details/Takeaway: This energetic, passion-filled, new single will resonate with all lovers of love, reminiscing about the impact of love in a melody mesh you can vibe to. The lingering phrase “Every Rose is a flower but not every flower is a Rose “ so what is mine is MINE ONLY" that resonates throughout this tune, encompasses the essence of this Afro-reggae artist who compliments hip-hop, and rock-pop and R&B into the riddims of reggae and dancehall.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
