Gen Z Cheerleader celebrates Zoomers with new song 'Z Gang'

Speaking on the single, Z said:

" To me, 'Zgang' is an anthem for Gen Z. Who relate to having multiple personalities, passions, interests and identities. They are all YOU. embrace every single part of YOU and don't box yourself based on societal rules and norms."

The single is an embidment of the Gen Z spirit as Z plays around with different sounds without committing to a genre. The single extols the peculiarities of the Gen Z for which they have come to be loved, respected, and sometimes, disliked.

Commenting on how the song came about, Z revealed that the single was created in the crisis of her solitude as she absolves the crisis unfolding around the world.

"Zgang was birthed out of a global crisis created in my bedroom. After hearing the possibilities of going to war, I thought about my Generation. ‘ Gen Z through your ‘Z’ up if you know your gang. ‘ Through this song, I display my different geo-identities that have shaped who I am today and hope other young people learn more about their ancestral heritage. So we can collectively push youth culture and cross-collaborate."

In celebration of the single, Z revealed that she has launched an Augmented Reality Game filter on Tik Tok celebrating Gen Z Voices for this roll out which has generated nearly one million plays since its release.

Z has been in showbiz since she was young. She partook in the Miss Nigeria UK where she emerged as a finalist and won the best street style. She also featured on Teen Vogue where she expressed her artistic abilities.

Finally deciding to showcase her talent in music, the 22 year old hopes to showcase her talent which she considers to be a blend between pop, mumble rap, Nigerian Alternative music, and Amapiano.