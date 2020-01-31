Artist: Gbasky

Song Title: Money Devotion

Genre: Afropop

Album: Black Frequency

Date of release: January 31, 2020

Label: Incubation Factory

Producer: West Kulture

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is the first single off Gbasky's upcoming EP, Black Frequency. Built on folk instrumentation, Gbasky rides on an ode to money and the good things of life which money represents/can buy.

With his mellow, yet layered vocal texture, Gbasky uses 'Money Devotion' as a prayer and a pronouncement of positivity. Its title is also a pun, 'Money Devotion' could easily be 'Morning Devotion' in the Nigerian parlance. In essence, it feels like Gbasky creates an anthem for morning devotion.

In our current world, wealth and blessings reign supreme and a prayer for wealth is sufficient for any morning devotion. For his bridge, Gbasky also interpolates the classic Kwam 1 tune from his 2001 album, Statement.

You can listen to the song HERE.