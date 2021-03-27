Details/Takeaway: 2020 Headies nominee Gbasky and Headies winner, Moelogo have released a video for 'Original (Remix).'

The video begins with Gbasky x Moelogo shooting pool at a spot with a dude before their game gets disrupted by the presence of a stunning woman and proceeds in schooling them in pool prompting the guys to each shoot the proverbial shot.

Shot in Lagos, the duo and the groovy, yet sincere, and the tone of the song is captured wholly by the video. Gbasky highlights the four-minute visual as a dedication to the ladies which was also why he enlisting Moelogo the Koshi crooner was a no-brainer.

Artist: Gbasky featuring Moelogo

Song title: Original (Remix)

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of release: March 26, 2021

Producer: P-Priime

Video Director: Dexter

Label: 360 Incubation

Album: Black Frequency

You can watch the video below;