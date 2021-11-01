RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fyve Shinobi and Teck-Zilla release new single, 'Personality Disorder'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record was produced by Teck-Zilla

South Africa-based Nigeria lyricist Fyve Shinobi teams up with Producer/DJ Teck-Zilla for this one-off single “Personality Disorder” that aims to showcase the rapper’s pedigree as a student of the game.

Over pounding drum grooves and ominous strings provided by Teck, Fyve embodies the spirits of 8 emcees who have inspired him along the way and they range from the veterans to the new.

It starts off with the gruffness of the late great DMX, followed by the characteristic raspy Jadakiss. He takes us back to 96 with the legendary Biggie smalls before going off-kilter with Busta Rhymes’s untethered style.

Next up, he takes on the quirkiness of Slim Shady alongside his descriptive style before switching into some cocky dramatics à la Drake. To close it out he battles his inner demons with the help of K dot before solidifying the track with an all-out verbal assault from the renowned lyrical version of German engineering aka Canibus.

“Personality Disorder” is the precursor to the forthcoming mixtape ‘Scrolls Of A Shinobi’ by Fyve Shinobi and Teck-Zilla

