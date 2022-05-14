Future Sounds Vol.7 featuring Shoody B, Loyz, Azanti, Laime, YKB and more

Shoody B - 'One Time'

With his new EP titled 'Amazing Grace The EP,' fast-rising artist Moshood Adenekan (a.k.a Shoody B) has arrived with what appears to be the missing piece in the music industry.

It's a collection of vocal explorations of hope and grace. That sense of flow has been heavily influenced by his surroundings, where he has had to deal with the trials and tribulations of society.

Loyz - 'Peace of Mind'

Loyz, an independent Nigerian singer teams up with Kan-Garoo for 'Peace of Mind' an afro-fusion vibe with elements of funk and alte to accompany his sultry voice.

Azanti - 'Time Difference'

Azanti, a sensational Nigerian artist, has released a new impressive song titled "Time Difference."

He released this song not long ago in the year 2021, and it has since become popular. "Time Difference" is taken from his outstanding debut EP 'Azanti' which consists of 8 tracks with no vocal assistance.

Laime - Profit (tribute to the fallen)

Laime, a naturally gifted Nigerian vocalist and songwriter, returns to the music scene with a brand new impressive masterpiece hit song titled 'Profits (tribute to the fallen)' dedicated to his late mother.

YKB - Imagine

YKB, a versatile Nigerian singer and songwriter, has released a new outstanding hit song titled "Imagine." Finally, the fantastic new melody is a beautiful record that deserves a spot on your playlist if you enjoy great music.

Tee-Y Mix - Closer ft Moelogo & Oxlade

Tee-Y Mix, who has worked as a sound engineer and music producer on many hit songs in the country, has released a new single titled "Closer," which features Moelogo and Oxlade.

WANI - Jezebel

WANI, a superbly talented vocalist and songwriter, debuts on the music scene with a brand new classic record titled "Jezebel (Altèpiano)."

Tsuni - I'm a piano

Fast-moving Tsuni, a Nigerian alté singer, shares 'I'm A Piano,' an alternative rendition of WinzyCool's drum-driven sound.

Soundz - Personal

Soundz, a talented singer-songwriter, has released a new single titled Personal. Reward Beatz, a rising beatmaker, produced the track.

Smada - Like Dat ft Azanti

Smada, a talented upcoming Nigerian singer, has made his debut with his new studio project NUNIVERSE EP.