Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Maxee, Whoisakin, Sokay, Laime, 3lnick Aondona and more

Maxee - National Cake (Break up anthem)

The new single is a lovely and intriguing song that should not be missed.

Finally, the fantastic new rhyme scheme is a fantastic song that will undoubtedly require a spot on your playlist if you enjoy fantastic songs.

Whoisakin - Do

Whoisakin, a Nigerian singer, has released a new single titled "Do" from his recently released solo EP titled "After The Full Moon, Before The Blues."

Sokay - Yarinya (My Woman)

Idongesit Ossom, better known as Sokay, is a fully rooted in wavy heavy-bass sound. Nigerian Afrobeat and Afropop singer and performer.

In this song, the Afro Pop singer lavishes praise on womanhood, declaring that every woman is special, beautiful, and one-of-a-kind. According to him, every woman possesses a magic wand, which she uses to attract men.

Laime - Big Up Yo Self

Laime, a Nigerian Hip Hop sensational musician, outdoors this fascinating record titled "Big Up Yourself" with vocal assistance from PsychoYP, a Nigerian Afro-trap musician, who put his beautiful vocals, to create this fabulous record with Laime, released in the year 2021.

3lnick Aondona - Black Butterfly

Aondona Samuel Udugh (born February 22, 1997) is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter better known by his stage name "3lnick Aondona."

He's been dropping creative rap content with imaginative storytelling in his previous mixtapes since emerging from a place of doubt (Lost Hope &Antidote)

Aondona's debut album, "Black Butterfly," demonstrates his creative strength and versatility in Hip-Hop, Afroswing, and a distinct sense of songwriting.

Danny Brace - Tomorrow

Danny Brace, a talented Nigerian vocalist, unveils "Tomorrow" as one of his 2021 debut singles, which is a potential hit jam, highly anticipated... Danny Brace put in a lot of effort to write and record this song. The lyrics were well thought out, making the song more relatable and easy to listen to.

Danny Brace is a rising Nigerian singer who is working hard for himself. The young man is so talented and gifted that he knows how to please his fans with good music.

This song, "Tomorrow," was also accompanied by a colorful music video starring Slimcase and Larry Gaga, two of Nigeria's most popular artists. Tomorrow was released by Ahlumi Entertainment Records.

SaveMilli - Studio ft Ria Sean & Shank

SaveMilli, a multi-talented Nigerian rapper and singer, has returned with two new singles, "Like This" and "Studio." This is a solo song, whereas Studio includes Ria Sean and Shank.

jojobaby - Downtown

Jojobaby is a talented Nigerian award-winning singer-songwriter. Downtown is a brand new antiseptic single from Come Through.

Doncarta - Tina ft Jaywillz

Tiana Entertainment frontier Doncarta releases another sensational single titled "Tina."

Furthermore, the impressive track is from his most recent project, the 'Commercial Break' EP, which consists of five tracks.

The 'Commercial Break' EP is a follow-up to his previous singles, which included hit songs like 'Fada Fada' and 'Alright.' As we wait for his first official album, Commercial Break has dropped hints about what we can expect.

Twitch 4EVA - Baby