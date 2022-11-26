Future Sounds Vol.34 featuring Ladé, TDB, Mega C, Ugoccie, Dozzybeat and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria hopes to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds will rule the future.

Songs added this week:

Ladé - LOVA ft Crayon

Another well-curated soundtrack from the table of this fast-rising female singer, Ladé , titled 'Lova'. Crayon, one of the vibrant Nigerian Afro-pop singers, contributed vocals to the song and did an excellent job on the euphony.

'Lova' is one of the most enchanting harmonies on Ladé's highly anticipated studio extended playlist, Merchant of Melodies, which contains five entrancing records with excellent production, mixing, and mastering.

Ladé is a hardworking female singer to reckon with in the music industry. The aspiring singer gained public attention with her ravishing soundtrack, 'Adulthood Anthem,' which received widespread airplay and reception.

TDB - Big Things

TDB’s new single 'Big Things' feature rap legend Boogey and Kaylu another talented rapper who is making waves in the Hip Hop scene.

On this single the singer/rapper stamps his serenading vocals on the drill instrumentals in an authoritative fashion, and with viscerally visual lyrics, catchy hooks and impressive melodies and the featured artists also come correct.

Mega C - Early Mo Mo

MEGA C shows appreciation to the Ladies in this unique Amapiano where he assures her of Money and unending jollification after all the extravagance, hennessey, and a night he will most likely forget. This dance chune brings life to any late-night groove.

Mega C portrays an ingenious blend of Afro vibes with Highlife intonation fused with a touch of Raggae blues, making him a rare blend. He expresses himself in a way that is true to his heritage, demonstrating the uniqueness of his style and sound.

In this project, LOG INN, MEGA C has simply come to give you vibes and a taste of different flavors from his mind pool.

Ugoccie - Whenever ft King Perryy

Ugoccie, a phenomenally gifted female rapper, singer, and composer from Nigeria, makes her music debut with the beautiful song 'Whenever.'

She spiced it up with the vocal prowess of popular afro-dancehall singer and songwriter King Perryy.

Furthermore, the melody of this new song is derived from her debut EP, which she recently published and titled 'A PIECE OF ME EP.'

Dozzybeat - Angelina ft Byno

Born Chidozie Okeke, Dozzybeat, a versatile Nigerian artist, music producer, and performer returns with a groovy tune 'Angelina' featuring Byno.

'Angelina,' a groovy single with afrocentric melodies to capture Dozzybeat's mood. It is an afrosoul with essential pop elements. He could be heard singing to his lover at his most vulnerable state of mind.

Byno's vocals add another layer of flavor to this record. The tranquility in their voices makes this record a pleasure to listen to.

Deena Ade ft Dremo - Sweetest Taboo

'Sweetest Taboo' is another beautiful song we discovered this week. It is a sensational tune by Deena Ade featuring Dremo.

Bizzonthetrack- Jaiye Ridim

Bizzonthetrack is a Nigerian songwriter, creative director, and record producer. He began his career as a rapper in 2016, the same year he released his first body of work, and has been churning out music projects every year since. When asked about his consistency, the multi-talented singer and record producer said, "People love melodies, they love to listen to melody."

'Jaiye Ridim' is a two-song body of work by the rising Nigerian creative.

GoodGirl LA - IDT

'IDT' by GoodGirl LA is another beautiful song we discovered this week.

Laime - Ordinary Love (Different)

Laime, a naturally talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, returns to the music scene with a brand new impressive masterpiece hit song titled 'Ordinary Love (Different).'

Mo'Jeezy - Falling ft Xenxei