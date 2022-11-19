Future Sounds Vol.33 featuring Ria Sean, Novemba, Ikpa Udo, Zommadu and more

Pulse Nigeria aims to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds should rule the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Songs added this week:

Ria Sean - Why ft Ayra Starr

Ria Sean, a gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter, returns with an excellent song titled 'Why,' featuring Ayra Starr. The lovely tunes are from Ria Sean's sophomore album, 'Love Station.'

Novemba - Vibe (On My Mind)

Novemba, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, embarks on a dreamy, introspective journey through some of his most life-changing experiences for his third EP 'Escape.' 'Vibe (On My Mind),' one of the project's beautiful records, is one to check out.

Ikpa Udo - Kpe

Ikpa Udo, born Nsidibe Sunday Ukim, is a Nigerian rapper who sings in Ibibio, a language spoken in Akwa Ibom State in the country's south.

His songs are one-of-a-kind. He creates Afro hip hop with a dance fusion. His new song 'Kpe' is one to reckon with.

Zommadu - Palmi

'Palmi' is a feel good Afropop song that excels on simple lyrics, soothing melody, and a flawless delivery. With 'Palmi', Zommadu shows is versatility and his ability to infectiously mold melody for an appealing song.

Lady Donli - Hello Lady

Lady Donli, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new single titled "Hello Lady."

The musician's luscious vocals are layered effervescently over bubbly production on "Hello Lady." Lady Donli has always echoed the ethos of living one's life to the fullest since 'Enjoy Your Life,' so it's no surprise she delves into that headspace again, gleefully recognising the beauty of existence. She pulls her hair down to create an essential feel-good record, with shiny synths coloring her vocals.

Raredux - Pineapple

Raredux is a Lagos based Nigeria emerging artiste and songwriter whose sound is hinged around Afrobeats and trap. Pineapple is the lead single of his much anticipated EP which is dropping later this year.

Minz - WO WO

Minz, a Nigerian singer, returns with a new single titled "WO WO" as his third release of the year.

Minz, a young music talent, follows up his two previously released tracks, "Lady" and "Diamonds" with another intriguing track titled "WO WO."

The singer delights his adoring fans with good vocals and brilliant delivery on "WO WO," an impressive track that you should listen to.

Tim Lyre - Confess

Tim Lyre has been a key figure in the alté renaissance, consistently producing top-tier alternative Afro-influenced music. His recent single 'Confess' is a beautiful record with so much potential.

Kayode - Superstar

Kayode, a talented Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new song titled "Superstar."

Following his previously released songs, the well-enchanted song is his latest entry this year.

XO DON - Balance

'Balance,' XO Don's latest track from his forthcoming X and Os EP, is out now for you to enjoy after a strong debut.