Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

This week, Future Sounds, a playlist on Pulse Nigeria that showcases new and rising stars whose sounds should dominate the future in the near future, features songs by Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and more.
We've added ten new songs to the Future Sounds playlists and can't wait for you to listen to them.
Songs discovered this week:
Nissi - Overthinking
The many dynamics of the life and artistry of singer and songwriter, Nissi Ogulu — and her relentless desire to outdo herself, continues to illuminate her discography as a delight to music lovers across the world in her groovy new single, “Overthinking”.
Ugoccie - Loud ft Niniola
Ugoccie, a talented Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new song titled "Loud."
The song "Loud" is an incredible record that you should add to your playlist. It does, however, serve as Ugoccie's most recent single for the year 2022.
Furthermore, the incredible record features Niniola, an award-winning superstar who splits some hot verses.
Tobii WTW - No Lies
Tobii WTW's 'No Lies' is one of the songs we are excited to have discovered this week.
Khaid - Amala ft Zlatan & Rexxie
Khaid returns with a street-pop single titled 'Amala' featuring Zlatan annd Rexxie. This is definitely a record to check out.
BadboyMarz - Drum
BadboyMarz, a Nigerian recording artist, has released a new song titled "Drum" for the month of November.
Sheye Banks - Go Low ft Ojujucalaba
Celebrity Hypeman and OAP, Sheye Banks has released a new catchy Amapiano tune titled 'Go Low' which features Ojujucalaba.
Bella Alubo - Another Level
Bella Alubo, a Nigerian singer, has released a new single titled "Another Level" for her adoring fans.
The new album is an impressive piece of music that follows a few tracks released this year such as Unstoppable, Sugar Baby, Location, and others with key music appearances.
ShineTTW - Designer
ShineTTW has a new song called 'Designer.' A party smash. He made his debut with the song 'No Religion' two weeks ago. Shine TTW is Chukwuma Chinaza's stage name.
Limerick - Wayo
Rising Nigerian rapper, and songwriter, Limerick drops buzzing single titled 'Wayo'.
Mo'Jeezy - Suicide
MO’JEEZY is a songwriter, artist and producer known as the first Nigerian artist to sell music as NFTs. Known for his interest and involvement in Tech and business, He is the Founder of Streamlivr. His Afro-soul style fused with relatable lyrics have earned him good repute as his sound and brand takes influences from Burna Boy, Nonso Amadi, Ye and Mr Eazi. MO’JEEZY believes that music should be a tool to push philosophy, culture and entertainment. With an Album in 2017, and numerous projects till date, MO’JEEZY is the future of the global music industry.
