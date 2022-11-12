Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Songs discovered this week:

Nissi - Overthinking

The many dynamics of the life and artistry of singer and songwriter, Nissi Ogulu — and her relentless desire to outdo herself, continues to illuminate her discography as a delight to music lovers across the world in her groovy new single, “Overthinking”.

Ugoccie - Loud ft Niniola

Ugoccie, a talented Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new song titled "Loud."

The song "Loud" is an incredible record that you should add to your playlist. It does, however, serve as Ugoccie's most recent single for the year 2022.

Furthermore, the incredible record features Niniola, an award-winning superstar who splits some hot verses.

Tobii WTW - No Lies

Tobii WTW's 'No Lies' is one of the songs we are excited to have discovered this week.

Khaid - Amala ft Zlatan & Rexxie

Khaid returns with a street-pop single titled 'Amala' featuring Zlatan annd Rexxie. This is definitely a record to check out.

BadboyMarz - Drum

BadboyMarz, a Nigerian recording artist, has released a new song titled "Drum" for the month of November.

Sheye Banks - Go Low ft Ojujucalaba

Celebrity Hypeman and OAP, Sheye Banks has released a new catchy Amapiano tune titled 'Go Low' which features Ojujucalaba.

Bella Alubo - Another Level

Bella Alubo, a Nigerian singer, has released a new single titled "Another Level" for her adoring fans.

The new album is an impressive piece of music that follows a few tracks released this year such as Unstoppable, Sugar Baby, Location, and others with key music appearances.

ShineTTW - Designer

ShineTTW has a new song called 'Designer.' A party smash. He made his debut with the song 'No Religion' two weeks ago. Shine TTW is Chukwuma Chinaza's stage name.

Limerick - Wayo

Rising Nigerian rapper, and songwriter, Limerick drops buzzing single titled 'Wayo'.

Mo'Jeezy - Suicide