Future Sounds Vol.27 featuring Kaestyle, Ruff Kiss, Kemuel, Dikans, Nuno Zigi and more

Future Sounds is Pulse Nigeria's attempt to spotlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Songs added this week:

Kaestyle - Blessings ft Omah Lay

Kaestyle, who was born in Port Harcourt, fell in love with music when he met the Piano - "I was intrigued by all the melodies a single machine could reproduce, and that's how my musical journey began..." His Afrobeats sound is heavily influenced by the golden R&B era that soundtracked his childhood.

Omah Lay, a label mate, joins him on 'Blessings.'

Ruff Kiss - Surprise

Amanwi Simplice Chenwi, better known as Ruff Kiss, is a Cameroonian born in Nigeria. He has lived with the heartbreak of watching both parents fall out of love and separate from a young age, among other experiences that have shaped him.

Ruff Kiss, who is on a journey to discover himself, discovered music to be the best companion. His latest single, 'Surprise,' is from his recently released project 'Rough & Sauve.'

Kemuel - Away

Kemuel, a Nigerian-born musician, makes his debut with the release of his EP 'ESCAPE.' This cycle began with 'Champagne Girl,' a sultry R&B record, followed by an upbeat opener "Finally," and now an orgasmic and solid 6-tracker with music created from the heart of this gifted 23-year-old. Kemuel wrote all of the songs on the project, which was produced by Wondah, an up-and-coming producer.

Dikans - Stand Up

Dikans, real name Edikan Salem Udom, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and brand enthusiast who has just released "Stand Up," an inspirational and heart-warming song.

Dikans, who is from Akwa Ibom, considers himself a natural. His talent for music was something he was born with. His musical style is a mashup of various genres, drawing inspiration from people's daily lives, cosmic compositions, and anything else that piques his interest.

Aigbeh D'gong - Oludande

Aigbeh Dgong is an Afrobeat musician from Edo state who currently resides in Abuja and was born in Ijesha, Surulere, Lagos. He is a producer, mix and mastering engineer, live sound engineer, and pianist. He released one of the biggest songs in the Afro Gospel space, Zerubbabel, as well as other amazing singles.

Oludande is a song from his recently released EP Zerubabel. The EP

Okumura - Another Look at Paradise ft GenWorld & Baku Furukawa

Okumura, also known as Okumura Music Group (OMG), is a hip-hop centric group comprised of vocal artists, producers, and content creators looking to impact the world with their uniquely branded "Life Music," art encapsulating the daily struggle and everything that surrounds it. The two Newsome siblings (Robert a.k.a Elder Maikis and MASTER), Hawk Luxxington a.k.a Luxxryder, and Darius Roberts a.k.a Shadowbyrd make up the four-person group.

Okumura, best known for their hit song "ITADAKIMASU" heard in the Nintendo Switch Classic "No More Heroes 3," their involvement in the OST of Paradise Killer (Side B), and their recently released album "Back To The Drawing Board," intends to make their mark not only on the music world, but also on the many worlds of entertainment, gaming, and anime.

Toby Grey - Ecstacy

Toby Grey, an innovative, talented artist and songwriter, has released a new single titled 'Ecstasy.'

Furthermore, the impressive track was taken from the album '6th Sense EP.'

Nuno Zigi - Pops Dirge

Nuno Zigi delivers an impressive album that we're confident you'll enjoy. 'Pops Dirge' is the title of the song.

The beat and vocals blended perfectly, allowing for the deep expression of thoughts and emotions that this masterpiece offers.

Nogie - All Tu You ft Jaywillz

Fast-rising Nogie, a Nigerian singer-songwriter and vocalist, has just released a new song titled 'All Tu You.'

Jaywillz, a talented Nigerian Afrobeats hit maker, is featured on the newly released song 'All Tu You.'

Mz Kiss - Smoked Fish

Mz Kiss, a talented actor and songwriter, returns to the music scene with a potential hit single titled 'Smoked Fish.'