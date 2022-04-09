Future Sounds Vol.2 featuring Ninety, Jaylon, BRUMÉ, August Majr, Neeza and more

Pulse Nigeria

Check out their songs!

Ninety - Piano

Alabo Tuwonimi Tuonims, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer known professionally as Ninety, is another rising star. Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, he grew up in an Anglican family as the fourth of five children and the only male. He grew up listening to Michael Jackson, Damian Marley, and Styl Plus, and at the age of 15, he began writing his own music.

His most recent single, 'Piano,' is a groovy tune that will take your breath away.

Jaylon - Naya's Riddim ft Minz

Jaylon, also known as Jaylon TGM, is a Nigerian multi-genre music producer, songwriter, and mix engineer based in the United Kingdom.

Jaylon has collaborated with a number of artists including PsychoYP, Mr Eazi, DJ Tunez, Famous Bobson, Azanti, ADH, Peruzzi, and Teemanay since his debut in 2016.

Jaylon's diverse production styles include afro-pop, R&B, drill, garage, afro-house, afro-swing, and afro R&B, which many consider to be his signature sound.

His new record, 'Naya's Riddim,' with Minz, is fantastic.

BRUMÉ - Workaholic

Okukulabe Oghenetejiri (born March 10, 2003) is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter better known as BRUMÉ. He is from Delta state but currently resides in Lagos. He began nurturing his passion for music at a young age, spearheading a rap group in his high school and winning various challenges such as talent hunt in the redeem Christian church of God and numerous rap battles.

The song 'workaholic' has an addictive melody that discusses life's difficulties.

August Majr - Out There ft David Meli

Augustine Kwe Majr Ayanful, better known as August Majr, is a Ghanaian music producer who was born in Sekondi but now resides in New York City.

He graduated from Mercy College with a bachelor's degree in Music Business & Entrepreneurship and a master's degree in Business Management.

'Out There' has an eccentric vibe, and David Melli gave it the life it deserved.

Neeza - Salam

Chukwuemeka Goodness, better known as Neeza, is a Nigerian rising pop star. His childhood dream of becoming an actor took flight at the age of 15 when he appeared in a YouTube series, and he hopes to expand into the film industry in the future.

'Salam' is a powerful afro-trap melody that rose to prominence last year. He is unquestionably a talent to be reckoned with.

JesseJames - All or Nothing

Praise Chukwuemeka Ubadike, better known as JesseJames, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who began writing and recording music in high school in 2010.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Covenant University in Nigeria.

He discussed how he received half-baked love from his partner in 'All or Nothing'. It's a lovely song.

Jay Millar - Pray

Joel Junior Ozolua, better known as Jay Millar, is an Edo State-born Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. While studying Marine Engineering in Romania, he launched his music career in 2015 with the release of the song "Ce Faci."

'Pray,' a song from his new project 'Still I Rise,' is a force to be reckoned with.

XO Don - Insecure

XO DON, real name Chibuike Ezenagu, is a singer and songwriter from Lagos, Nigeria. His name is derived from the concept of Xs and Os, which refers to hugs and kisses, and he aspires to spread genuine warmth and love through his sound, music, and brand.

'Insecure' is a lovely song by the youngster.

Kkeda - Blue Jeans

Rikkeda Paris Guthrie better knwo as Kkeda is a singer, songwriter, and performer who was born in London on March 13, 2001 to second generation black British parents of Jamaican ancestry.

Her mother, whose beautiful voice serenaded her from the moment she was conceived until she was born, introduced her to music. Kkeda was raised by her Jamaican grandmother, who moved to Ghana when she was five years old. She had scoliosis as a teenager and had to return to the United Kingdom for spinal surgery.

After her recovery, she spent two years at a London-based theatre school before returning to Ghana to pursue her dreams as a singer and performer. Her debut single, "I," was released.

Meji - Emi Gan Gan ft Vader the Wildcard

Oladimeji Michael Adebamigbe, known professionally as Meji, is a Nigerian musician, songwriter, and creative director. He released an EP titled The One, which was followed by his sophomore EP titled TWO.