Future Sounds Vol.15 featuring Kaptain, Dreyson, Kelvin Star, El Manny and more

1. Kaptain - The Money Don Enter

With the raving amapiano buzzing everywhere, Kaptain decided not to be left out, releasing this amazing record called "The Money Don Enter" for the enjoyment of his music listeners and Hip Hop music lovers everywhere. This record comes after Kaptain released a motivational song called "Check Yourself," which is still going strong.

This artist is well-known for only releasing good records, and he never disappoints. His musical style makes his fans' love for him grow stronger by the day. Some of his previous records include "Problem", "In Love", "Lor Lor", "Problem" and many more.

2. Dreyson - Big Dreams

Ukaeke Marvellous Ugochukwu aka Marvel Dreyson aka 'Dreyson' is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur based in South Africa.

Born in Obiaruku, Delta State, Nigeria, and raised in Lagos. His love of music compelled him to relocate to Capetown, South Africa in 2019 to pursue his dreams of starting an apparel company and becoming a recording artist.

Dreyson has always had a flair for fashion, which led to the creation of his own clothing line, 'DREY EMPORIUM,' during the pandemic. After years of music distribution and assisting other artists in promoting their work, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a recording artist with the release of his debut single "BIG DREAMS."

3. Kelvin Star - Mind Riddim

Kelvin Star is a Nigerian Afro-fusion artist who enjoys telling his story and expressing his creative genius through music.

'Mind Riddim' is a smooth blend of techno music and an African love story, ideal for happy hours. The single demonstrates Kelvin's musical range and versatility.

4. El Manny - Beauty and the Beast ft Ayanfe

El Manny, a talented singer and songwriter, is back with this sensational and trending single titled 'Beauty and the Beast' featuring Ayanfe

Furthermore, this track was taken from the new project, 'Sorry For The Wait,' ALBUM, which contains 6-Tracks featuring Ayanfe & Pev.

5. DJ Latitude - Chobar ft Oladapo

DJ Latitude, a versatile Nigerian disc jockey, enters the music scene with an excellent smash song titled "Chobar."

In this regard, he enlisted the help of Oladapo, a talented Nigerian Afro-fusion singer.

Furthermore, this is an excellent blockbuster single that you should not overlook.

6. AYLØ - Tekkers

AYL, the talented Alte music sensation and record producer, has finally released the long-awaited new studio project titled 'For Good Reasons.' One of these songs, titled 'Tekkers,' piqued our interest.

7. Boybreed - Let You Down

Boybreed, a well-known talented Nigerian artist and music producer, has released a new captivating single titled 'Let You Down.'

8. Doncarta - DKMV

Doncarta, a Tiana Entertainment artist, has released another hit single titled "DKMV."

Furthermore, the impressive track is from his latest project, the 'Commercial Break' EP, which includes five tracks.

The 'Commercial Break' EP is a follow-up to his previous singles, which included hit songs like 'Fada Fada' and 'Alright.' As we wait for his first official album, Commercial Break has dropped hints about what to expect.

Doncarta's latest project, the 'Commercial Break' EP, however, features top music stars such as Buju and Jaywillz.

Finally, Orbeat was credited with producing the song 'DKMV.'

Furthermore, if you enjoy good music, this song is an impressive track that you should add to your playlist.

9. Reehaa - Yolo

Reehaa, a talented artist, has released her much-anticipated debut single titled "YOLO."

The song is supported by a beautifully crafted melodic afrobeat rhythm, which allows the female voice to appreciate the perfectly written lyrics.

10. Baaba J - Outside