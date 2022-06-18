Future Sounds Vol.12 featuring Josiah, Chu Guapo, Soul Marley, Raybekah and more

Josiah - Pressure ft L. Jean

Josiah Bassey, a Grammy-nominated NYC-based multi-genre singer, songwriter, and producer from Nigeria, and L. Jean, an 18-year-old Brooklyn local producer, collaborated on the love-themed tune "Pressure."

'Pressure' highlights L. Jean's distinct sound, which has led to him producing for Ne-Yo, A$AP Ferg, and Devvon Terrell, among others, as well as industry recognition and acclaim from 9th Wonder, Khrysis, Cardiak, and others in his area.

Chu Guapo - Gone ft AratheJay

Chu Guapo and Arathejay, two Ghanaian stars, collaborate on 'Gone,' a fantastic track that will blow your mind.

Soul Marley - What A Lie

Soul Marley, born Chinonso Bright Agu, was born and reared in Lagos, Nigeria, but now resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. After moving to South Africa, he discovered his love and passion for arts, fashion, and music in his university days. He decided to take this road more seriously and recorded his first track, "BABY," and has been recording and producing music ever since. He recently released his latest tune, "WHAT A LIE?" which is based on a toxic relationship he had in the past and his heartbreak.

Raybekah - I Like Boys

Raybekah, a Nigerian singer, releases "I Like Boys," her first single of the year, produced by Deeyasso.

She serenades her boyfriend with seductive lyrics on the sensual record, which is backed up by a gorgeous conga drum beat combo. Raybekah produces a song, and a mood, for the romantic in us, in her normal laid-back style.

BADYOUTH - Water feat. WES7AR22

BADYOUTH is a songwriter who thrives on stirring up the raw fire of rebellion. BADYOUTH (Kelechi Uche-Dike) is an Afro-beat songwriter, singer, and record producer who began making music at the age of seven as an instrumentalist in church, playing every instrument he could get his hands on.

Tula - Problem

Tamunolo Tolofari, better known by his stage name TuLa, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer who was born on July 29, 1996 in Port Harcourt. He is rapidly gaining renown by merging unorthodox Afro and spaceship tunes, resulting in the Afroterrestrial sound, which is ever-evolving.

TuLa employs a rugged-groovy music to depict the everyday realities of being a young "awake" Nigerian. "Tell me what the problem naw, whatever I do Issa problem naw," he says.

D Jay - Balance It

D Jay, one of the hottest music hitters returns to the music industry, come through with a new song called "Balance It," after a long hiatus.

Eno Barony - Okay

Eno Barony, a naturally gifted Ghanaian singer and composer, enters the music area with "Okay," a brand new seductive vibe-filled track.

Sparkle Tee - Hustle Dot Com

Sparkle Tee, a fast-rising Nigerian singer, has released a new pop song named "Hustle Dot Com."

He's widely known for his talent to drop amazing punchlines, and he's arguably the best and next big artist in Nigeria Music Industry. He's popularly known by his stage name 'Sparkle Tee' fast-rising Nigeria rapper, singer, songwriter and widely known for his talent to drop amazing punchlines, he's widely known for his talent to drop amazing punchlines, he's arguably the best and next big artist in Nigeria Music Industry.

Kid AlpHa - Colours