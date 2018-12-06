news

SOP Records Star, Martinsfeelz Features FalztheBahdGuy In New Music Video – Secure The Bag

After releasing Necessary– where he touched on the necessity of acquiring wealth legitimately, SOP Records signee, Martinsfeelz is back with another monster hit featuring FalztheBahdGuy – Secure The Bag produced by Calis the Kapentar.

Martinsfeelz goes extra hard on "Secure The Bag" with his witty punchlines and melodic hook, while FalztheBahdGuy, in his usual fashion, spits fire with his savage flows!

The magnificent video was Directed by Mr Moe Musa.

Secure The Bag is now available on iTunes, Spotify and all digital stores worldwide! Enjoy & Keep up with Martinsfeelz on social media via his Twitter and Instagram handle: @Martinsfeelz

Listen to "Secure The Bag" HERE

Watch Secure The Bag Video: Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z938MnGWk_4

