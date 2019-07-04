Funke Akindele Bello & Hubby JJCSKILLZ presents Martinsfeelz - "Show Me" (Official Video)

SOP Records Star, Martinsfeelz Back In New Music Video – "Show Me"

Just 2 years after being signed to Funke Akindele Bello’s record label, SOP Records, Martinsfeelz has literally risen from oblivion into solidifying his spot as one of the most hardworking stars of our generation.

He has gone ahead to compliment his efforts with the video for hit single, “Show Me”; continuing his streak of back to back hits like Secure The Bag, Necessary, Ju Dice, among others, and collaborations with industry heavyweights like Falz The Bahd Guy, JJCSkillz, Adasa Cookey & Mr Moe Musa.

Show Me was directed by Paul Gambit, and is now available on Scene One TV’s Youtube Channel. Keep up with Martinsfeelz on his Twitter and Instagram handle: @Martinsfeelz.

Watch Show Me Video: (Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/rncV2REmvs4)

