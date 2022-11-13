From Nigeria to the world - Yemim solidifies his place.

While he has shown his prowess in these genres, he also enjoys exploring and trying out new things in terms of music and this leaves room for creativity rather than the status quo.

The US-based Nigerian singer-songwriter was born for the spotlight and his multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. Though he is currently working as a Data Analyst, Yemim doubles as an independent artist who is focused on getting his art to a larger audience. Growing up, the multi-talented entertainer has always had a flair for music.

His relationship with music started long before he conceived the idea of following through with his music career. Yemim started writing and making music at the tender age of 8 but he recorded his very first song at the age of 16. Despite his calling his family was not in support of it at that time, so after he graduated and started earning money he decided to follow his passion.

He would characterize his music as unique, creative, and sensual due to its dynamic Afrobeat vibe that is influenced by traditional Pop sounds. The complete creative embrace of the cross-genre fusion with his sincere input of emotions and soul into his art has become his strongest point.

He found that getting inspiration for music proved simple for him. In defining his creative process, he claimed that he takes inspiration from daily life and writes after hearing a good beat. He characterized his creativity with the pleasure he gets from listening to rich, lyrical music with wonderful sounds and beats.

With artists like Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy, Omah Lay, and Adekunle Gold among others, Yemim has come to respect their art, admire their vocals, and tune and resonate with the message they are trying to pass with their songs, but he solely inspires himself to do more because he knows his creativity is limitless.

Heavily motivated, Yemim launched himself into an industry that was not ready for his unique sounds and he took them by surprise. Yemim started music officially in 2019, and so far he has released about 12 singles and an EP.

Yemim got his big break in 2020 when he released the slow-paced infectious track “Highlife (Turn Up)”. This track did the numbers and has so far garnered over 200,000 plus streams across all platforms. It later became a part of his first body of work, a 5-track EP released in 2021 ‘All or Nothing’ featuring other tracks like ‘My Love’ ‘Fly Away’ ‘Oh Why’ and ‘Fire Dey Go'.

Shortly after that, he released an easy-listening viral internet sensation ‘Joro Kini Joro’ in August of the same year. These went on to earn him massive recognition and solidified his place in the rising crop of Afro-artists.



He has continued to release singles, reiterating the necessity of diverse sounds in the growing music industry. Yemim made another strong stride when he kicked off the year with the release of his much-anticipated track ‘Marry me’ in January.

After that, he released ‘Fantasy’ in March, a pulsating, hip-grinding sound featuring OT. Not resting on his oars, he went ahead to drop another hit single ‘Linger’ in the month of April, all in 2022.

Still in anticipation of his recently announced single ‘Ore’ produced by Blaise beat, Mixed and Mastered by SynX, another one called “Something Soft” and other tracks he working on, It goes to show that Yemim has been busy and judging from his delivery so far, there is a good reason to anticipate more from the singer.

Due to his success in the music industry, Yemim is steadily establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. The afro-pop artist is committed to his work and believes that consistency will help him succeed.

