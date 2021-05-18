From Afrobeats and Highlife to Alté and Afrobongo, experience an endless dose of Afro-music on Apple Music’s Africa now playlist and radio show

Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist features the latest and juiciest of African music from all corners of the continent - West, South, East, Lusophone and Francophone Africa! What’s even more exciting is that the playlist is updated every week so you have your Afrobeats served fresh to your ears, before anyone else’s!

The playlist also has a companion radio show, Africa Now Radio with Cuppy, which is your perfect weekend tune-in, if you’re looking to be mesmerised by the freshest lineup of beats from across Africa.

The show which airs weekly every Sunday on Apple Music at 2pm and on Cool FM, Nigeria at 6pm features guest appearances by exciting African artists from across the continent while serving up a wide range of African music genres - Hip-hop, Highlife, Amapiano, to House, Alté, Kuduro and so much more!

If you’re a new user on Apple Music, you can enjoy 6 months of free streaming on your iOS and Android device in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Cameroon and Zambia through the Shazam app. Returning customers also get 3 months of free Apple Music. Offer lasts for a limited time only. If you don’t have the Shazam App, download it here for iOS and here for Android.

Apple Music includes over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, and daily selections from the world’s best music experts, including all of the artists and hosts broadcasting daily across its Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country global live streams. Streaming seamlessly to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Apple Watch, iPod touch, CarPlay, popular smart TVs, smart speakers, Android and Windows devices, and online at music.apple.com, Apple Music is the most complete music experience on the planet.

So what are you waiting for? Put on some Afro fever and start listening! Explore the Africa Now playlist here today.