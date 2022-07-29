RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nu Trybe’s new signee TAR1Q debuts with 'Son of the Moon' EP

TAR1Q born Tariq Oluokun is the latest signee of NuTrybe Records which is an offspring of Chocolate City Music.

TAR1Q

NuTrybe Records is Chocolate City Music’s training academy for young talents and as their first act, TAR1Q is set to announce himself in the Nigerian music scene with his diverse five-track EP 'Son of The Moon'.

Having been honing his skills for the past one year, TAR1Q is set to deliver the result in a sensational EP artistically called 'Son Of The Moon (S.O.T.M)'. The EP is going to introduce listeners to TAR1Q's elastic talents which is described as combination of Drake, The Weeknd, and Wande Coal.

In 'S.O.T.M', he sings about all things from love, unrequited feelings, and self-confidence with two defining tracks- 'Bad Intentions' and 'Signals' set to depicts his vast talent and his ability to artistically convey his desire to find love; pure, faultless, and reciprocity.

TAR1Q- SOTM Album Art
TAR1Q- SOTM Album Art Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'S.O.T.M' HERE

