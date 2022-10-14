RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

French producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset, Rema for debut single 'Only You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

French producer and disc jockey, DJ Stany has released his debut single which he calls 'Only You'. The single features American rapper Offset and Afrobeats star Rema.

DJ Stany - 'Only You'
DJ Stany - 'Only You'

Artist: DJ Stany

Read Also

Song Title: Only You

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: DJ Stany

Song Art:

DJ Stany - 'Only You'
DJ Stany - 'Only You' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds

Features: 2 - Offset, Rema

Label: Universal Music Polydor Division

Details/Takeaway: French producer and DJ Stany has been making career-defining hits with international artists for over a decade; however today, he releases an official debut single under his own name; a dancefloor-ready banger, 'Only You,' featuring Nigerian luminary Rema and Atlanta rap legend Offset (out now on Polydor France/Geffen Records).

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

French producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset, Rema for debut single 'Only You'

French producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset, Rema for debut single 'Only You'

DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha command the dance floor on new hit, ‘Abre O Canal’

DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha command the dance floor on new hit, ‘Abre O Canal’

Afroselecta-BBK drops captivating project 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'

Afroselecta-BBK drops captivating project 'Driller & Vanilla (Part 2)'

The 5 best ways to save your declining business!

The 5 best ways to save your declining business!

EMPIRE announces Africa compilation album, 'Where We Come From (V0L.1)'

EMPIRE announces Africa compilation album, 'Where We Come From (V0L.1)'

The Fuji Renaissance

The Fuji Renaissance

How the season 7 level-up housemates enjoyed the day at TECNO head office on Tuesday

How the season 7 level-up housemates enjoyed the day at TECNO head office on Tuesday

Mara partners World’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival, Afro Nation Ghana

Mara partners World’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival, Afro Nation Ghana

DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album

DJ Big Skipp taps Khiid, Fortune Lio C for afrobeats records on his 'Rookie of the Year' album

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

AG Baby, Olamide, Pheelz

'Pheelz got Olamide to sign me to YBNL,' Adekunle Gold reveals