Artist: DJ Stany
French producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset, Rema for debut single 'Only You'
French producer and disc jockey, DJ Stany has released his debut single which he calls 'Only You'. The single features American rapper Offset and Afrobeats star Rema.
Song Title: Only You
Genre: Pop
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: DJ Stany
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Features: 2 - Offset, Rema
Label: Universal Music Polydor Division
Details/Takeaway: French producer and DJ Stany has been making career-defining hits with international artists for over a decade; however today, he releases an official debut single under his own name; a dancefloor-ready banger, 'Only You,' featuring Nigerian luminary Rema and Atlanta rap legend Offset (out now on Polydor France/Geffen Records).
