Artist: DJ Stany
French Producer & DJ, Stany taps Offset and Rema for debut single 'Only You'
French Producer & Disc Jockey, DJ Stany has released his debut single which he calls 'Only You'. The single features American rapper Offset and Afrobeats star Rema.
Song Title: Only You
Genre: Pop
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: DJ Stany
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Features: 2 - Offset, Rema
Label: Universal Music Polydor Division
Details/Takeaway: French producer and DJ Stany has been making career-defining hits with international artists for over a decade; however today, he releases an official debut single under his own name; a dancefloor-ready banger, 'Only You,' featuring Nigerian luminary Rema and Atlanta rap legend Offset (out now on Polydor France/Geffen Records).
