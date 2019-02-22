Fresh off signing a record deal with American based music management company "Foreign Wild" owned by CEO, Richie Mullack.

Oluwafunsho M. Taiye Alawode, popularly known as Louis Fido drops his debut single under the label’s imprint.

This tune, “No Love” produced by highly rated beat-smith, Mantra vividly showcases Louis Fido's ability in a style that differs from norm. This song comes across as a tune expertly mastered by Teepiano.

Expect this soothing rhythm from the stable of Foreign Wild Empire to top every chart as the visuals are expected to drop soon!

Listen and download "Louis Fido - No Love" via

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/louisfido/no-love-2

