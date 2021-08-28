RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

US-based Foreign Slim releases new single, ‘It’s Me’

‘It’s Me’ is currently available on all streaming platforms.

US-based Foreign Slim releases new single, 'It's Me.'

Adeola Adisa, known by her stage name Foreign Slim, is an Afrobeat artist born in Lagos, Nigeria. She currently resides in the United States.

With over 10 years’ experience as a musician, Foreign Slim is inspired by legendary music artists like Sade, Fela Kuti, Lagbaja, Tiwa Savage, and Niniola. Foreign describes her sound as an Afro-fusion, Afro-soul blend with a futuristic influence.

Her new song ‘It’s Me’ was produced by Samson Ohda. It fuses unruly, yet captivating African drum rhythms, with the hypnotic and alluring melodies of Foreign Slim.

Explaining why she made ‘It’s Me’, Foreign said “This is a song designed to capture the essence of my origin. Although I’m originally from Lagos, Nigeria, I have been fortunate to travel the world and experience a variety of cultures, all of which have influenced me. This song is an ode to those locales that have shaped the person that I can become today.”

‘It’s Me’ is currently available on all streaming platforms.

You can stream the song HERE.

Foreign Slim Its ME Single

