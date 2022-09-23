RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Flavour returns with new single 'My Sweetie'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Flavour Nabania has returned with a new single he calls 'My Sweetie'.

Flavour - My Sweetie

Artist: Flavour

Song Title: My Sweetie

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Flavour - My Sweetie Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 21 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: 2Nite Music Group

Details/Takeaway: Flavour returns with a new single in which he combines Highlife, Carrebean strings, and Amapiano for a sensational tune.

