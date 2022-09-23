Artist: Flavour
Flavour returns with new single 'My Sweetie'
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Flavour Nabania has returned with a new single he calls 'My Sweetie'.
Song Title: My Sweetie
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 21 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: 2Nite Music Group
Details/Takeaway: Flavour returns with a new single in which he combines Highlife, Carrebean strings, and Amapiano for a sensational tune.
