Over the past few days, Instagram photos of Chidinma and Flavour have become a thing. Most people couldn't exactly pinpoint the purpose.

Tracklist and artwork for '40Years Everlasting EP' by Flavour and Chidinma. (WTWMedia)

An album? Real engagement? PR Stunt? Well, all questions get answered in due time and this scenario is one of those. Those pictures serve as roll-out to the upcoming joint EP, 40yrs (Everlasting) EP.

The 5-track EP is set for release on Monday, November 18, 2019.