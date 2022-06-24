Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

On LIFE, Flagboy connects with award winning producers Spellz notable for several hits with Wizkid, Tiwa, Burna etc on [“Brabus”, “MAN”] and Freshy on [“For You”, “Man of the Year”, “Majo”].

“Recording this body of work has been a unique but beautiful experience for me and my team. As an afro-fusion artiste, having to tap from my four cardinal inspiration sources (love, lifestyle, nature and women) to express myself through music despite the back and forth is a big win for me. Since “LIFE,” is my first major body of work, I really had to put in efforts with all my producers and team to make this project worth it.” Flagboy commented.

Few months ago, Flagboy made a big move with his single “THINKIN” – his first solo release of his promising career and 2022. He received critical acclaim from fans and media alike. The success of his previous release, made him grace the covers of some of the biggest and most high-profile music playlists across Africa which we believe, LIFE will surpass.

Pundits in music are very excited by his talent, describing him as a prolific star and we see it literally embodied in this new body of work, where he stuns with grace and youthful zeal, boldly honing command on the EP that aptly complements the running theme for the remainder of the year.

It is however not shocking that LIFE will find its way to becoming a fan favorite EP. Visuals for selected songs are already set to be released in coming weeks.

