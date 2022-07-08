Artist: Burna Boy
Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms
The first post humous single of deceased Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan has been released on Friday July 8th 2022. The single is titled 'Friends' and it's the first offering from his upcoming post-humous album.
Song Title: Friends
Genre: Afrobeat
Date of Release: July 8th, 2022
Producer: ID Cabasa
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 13 seconds
Features: None
Label: Naija Ninja / EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan is one of Nigeria's most talented and versatile artists and in this new single he offers a smooth Afrobeat rendition that offers some introspection and gratitude.
