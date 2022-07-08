RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

The first post humous single of deceased Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan has been released on Friday July 8th 2022. The single is titled 'Friends' and it's the first offering from his upcoming post-humous album.

Song Title: Friends

Genre: Afrobeat

Date of Release: July 8th, 2022

Producer: ID Cabasa

Length: 3 minutes 13 seconds

Features: None

Label: Naija Ninja / EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan is one of Nigeria's most talented and versatile artists and in this new single he offers a smooth Afrobeat rendition that offers some introspection and gratitude.

