First Afrobeat self-produced, self-directed song/video to smash 1million Youtube views in 2 weeks

Being a native of Edo state, Omili is surely following in the footsteps of his fellow statesmen within the celebrity world with the likes of DJ Neptune, IK (Big Brother), Johnny Drille, Rema, Waje and so much more who come from the same geo-location, also doing well for themselves - signed on to Starzhood Entertainment Ltd., Omili boasts of being the first Nigerian Afrobeats artiste/producer, based in Toronto, Canada, to have written, composed, produced and also written the script and directed his own music video and achieving the one million stream milestone within two weeks of it's premiere.