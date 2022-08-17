Fireboy's 'Playboy' debuts on Billboard Album Charts

The decision to include some international appeal has bore fruits as 'Playboy' has debuted on Billboard 200 at number 129th in the chart dated week of August 20th. This comes after the album sold 9K in the US which earned Fireboy his debut on the chart.

Similarly, 'Playboy' debuted at number 4 on Billboard World Album Chart which is Fireboy's highest charting project on the chart.

Does this comes as a surprise?: Fireboy has achieved considerable success in the US following the release of 'Peru' remix with Ed Sheeran. He also got on the remix of Madonna's 'Frozen'. The inclusion of Chris Brown on 'Diana' was also bound to give the album some exposure amongst the American audience.