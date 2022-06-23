The latest single was announced by Fireboy in a tweet on Thursday 23th June 2022.
Fireboy teams up with Asake for latest single 'Bandana' set to drop Friday 24th June
Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has teamed up with label mate and rave of the moment Asake to release a new single called 'Bandana.'
Asake has been on a roll in 2022 with his singles 'Sungba,' 'Palazzo,' and 'Peace Be Unto You' enjoying wide success. Fireboy is set to join forces with the red hot artist for his second release of 2022.
Fireboy's 'Playboy' was his first release of 2022 and it was well received. However, Fireboy will be hoping that his latest release benefits from the buzz the in form Asake has so far been generating.
