RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy teams up with Asake for latest single 'Bandana' set to drop Friday 24th June

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has teamed up with label mate and rave of the moment Asake to release a new single called 'Bandana.'

Fireboy, Asake
Fireboy, Asake

The latest single was announced by Fireboy in a tweet on Thursday 23th June 2022.

Recommended articles

Asake has been on a roll in 2022 with his singles 'Sungba,' 'Palazzo,' and 'Peace Be Unto You' enjoying wide success. Fireboy is set to join forces with the red hot artist for his second release of 2022.

Fireboy's 'Playboy' was his first release of 2022 and it was well received. However, Fireboy will be hoping that his latest release benefits from the buzz the in form Asake has so far been generating.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tosin Igho unveils feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Tosin Igho unveils feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Fireboy teams up with Asake for latest single 'Bandana' set to drop Friday 24th June

Fireboy teams up with Asake for latest single 'Bandana' set to drop Friday 24th June

Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

Gyakie's 'Something' music video premieres 6PM, 23rd June

Gyakie's 'Something' music video premieres 6PM, 23rd June

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)