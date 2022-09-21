' I'm glad to be at the forefront pushing the culture,' Fireboy says on international success

While answering questions on working with Ed Sheeran and the numerous remixes of 'Peru'.

"It was the Ed Sheeran version first, that's the one that matters, that's the first. That's the one. Everything else was about strategic stuff and all that, but the collaboration was the Ed Sheeran one. My team reached out to me like, "Yo." Jamal Edwards, rest his soul, very close to Ed Sheeran, played the song to him, sent it to him and he loved the song," Fireboy revealed.

On the influence of Fireboy and his impact on the record, Fireboy said:

"He took his stance to write a verse, and then he sent me a DM, and sent me VM of his verse. I'm like, "Yo, Ed Sheeran in this record, this is it." Ed Sheeran is someone I sonically connect to, I've looked up to this man for a long time, for as long as I can remember. He actually made me fall in love with the acoustic guitar, and it really meant a lot to me, not just for me, but for the culture as well, because I knew what it would mean for Afrobeats when the record came out."

'Peru' remix rocketed Fireboy to international fame and he knows what this means for him and the Nigerian music industry.

"I'm glad to be at the forefront pushing the culture, pushing the genre, this is a record that will stand the test of time. Years later they'll say, "Oh, Afrobeats opened up in the United States worldwide, internationally, and Peru by Fireboy is one of those records that made it happen.” I'm just really glad, that's what we want, to open opportunities and build bridges."