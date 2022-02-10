Fireboy to feature Blxst and 21 Savage to another 'Peru (Remix)'

On February 9, 2022, news broke that Nigerian star, Fireboy was set to feature American rapper, 21 Savage and singer, Blxst on another version of 'Peru (Remix).' The first remix feature Grammy-winning Ed Sheeran and it saw the track shoot up the UK Charts.
This version is possibly tailored to pushing the record within the urban community and up the charts.
Two days ago, Pulse reported that the track debuted at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100, making the third Nigerian record to hit the chart in less than one year.
The track has also peaked at No. 2 on the UK Official Singles Charts.
