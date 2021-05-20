Fireboy releases new video for, 'Lifestyle'
The song was produced by Pheelz and the video was directed by Clarence Peters.
The video documents Fireboy's transition into the superstar lifestyle, in like with the song's lyrics and his sophomore album, Apollo. The video projects Fireboy as a philanderous person.
You can watch the video below;
