Fireboy releases new video for, 'Lifestyle'

The song was produced by Pheelz and the video was directed by Clarence Peters.

On March 19, 2021, Nigerian star, Fireboy released a new video for his song, 'Lifestyle.'

The video documents Fireboy's transition into the superstar lifestyle, in like with the song's lyrics and his sophomore album, Apollo. The video projects Fireboy as a philanderous person.

You can watch the video below;

