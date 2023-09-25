Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad at his Trace Live concert

At their respective shows on September 23, 2023, Adekunle Gold and Fireboy both paid tributes to the late musician.

At his 'Tio Tequila' tour in Houston, Afrobeats Rockstar Adekunle Gold paid tribute to Mohbad before proceeding to dazzle listeners with songs off his recently released fifth album 'Tio Tequila'.

Similarly, at his Trace Live event, Fireboy paid tribute to Mohbad and echoed the call for justice for the late Street Hop sensation.

Musicians and celebrities from Nigeria and internationally including Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill have all paid tributes to the late Street Hop sensation whose music has enjoyed a resurgence in the streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Mohbad's death has generated massive public concerns over allegations of foul play and bullying following videos of the singer being harassed by a certain Sammy Larry circulated online.